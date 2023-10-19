Critical Analysis: Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) & CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Free Report) and CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Boral pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CRH pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Boral pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boral and CRH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boral N/A N/A N/A $0.88 13.40 CRH $32.72 billion 1.21 $3.85 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CRH has higher revenue and earnings than Boral.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boral and CRH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boral 1 1 0 0 1.50 CRH 0 0 3 0 3.00

CRH has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential downside of 54.67%. Given CRH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CRH is more favorable than Boral.

Profitability

This table compares Boral and CRH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boral N/A N/A N/A CRH N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Boral shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of CRH shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CRH beats Boral on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boral

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services. In addition, it provides circular material solutions, architects training, innovation factory, and material technical services, as well as offers property development and divestment activities. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia. Boral Limited is a subsidiary of Network Investment Holdings Pty Limited.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications. In addition, the company offers network access products, which include composite access chambers, covers, passive safety systems, retention sockets, sealants, and meter boxes; and paving and construction services. Further, it provides building and civil engineering contracting, contract surfacing, operates logistics and owned railway infrastructure; sells and distributes cement; and supplies access chambers and ducting products. CRH plc was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

