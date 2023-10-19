Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crocs were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.53 per share, with a total value of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,468 shares of company stock valued at $648,318 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

