CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CTS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CTS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CTS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.72. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

