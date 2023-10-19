Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.