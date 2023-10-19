DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $227.53 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,576 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $227,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

