Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.71. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

