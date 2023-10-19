Demars Financial Group LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.85.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $330.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.22 and its 200-day moving average is $322.57. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.