Derbend Asset Management Buys 429 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Derbend Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Apple Trading Down 0.7 %
AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
