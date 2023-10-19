DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 99,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.01%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

