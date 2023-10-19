Diligent Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after buying an additional 3,774,390 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.59.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.