DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 402,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.30.

DXC stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

