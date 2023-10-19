Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.9 %

DT stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $151,636.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,327.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $151,636.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,327.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,945 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

