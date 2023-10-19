Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPC opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPC. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

