Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entegris were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

