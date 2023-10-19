Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 705.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Envista by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

