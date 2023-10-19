Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Down 1.1 %

Equitable stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

