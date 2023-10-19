Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Raised to $461.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $452.00 to $461.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.00.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:EG opened at $406.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $269.79 and a twelve month high of $410.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everest Group will post 51.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

