Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $53.09 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

