F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in F5 were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at $17,066,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $160,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,394.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,292. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.98. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.