Financial Analysis: Treasure Global (TGL) versus The Competition

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is one of 190 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Treasure Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Treasure Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million -$11.73 million -0.60 Treasure Global Competitors $8.65 billion $34.05 million 4.21

Treasure Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global Competitors 853 4879 10274 263 2.61

This is a summary of current recommendations for Treasure Global and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Treasure Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treasure Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Treasure Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63% Treasure Global Competitors -34.19% -170.91% -9.07%

Risk & Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Treasure Global rivals beat Treasure Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasure Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasure Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.