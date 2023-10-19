Financial Review: Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) & Its Rivals

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) is one of 167 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Maple Leaf Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Maple Leaf Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Maple Leaf Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maple Leaf Foods pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 96.3% and pay out 27.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A N/A Maple Leaf Foods Competitors -34.31% -245.53% -11.79%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maple Leaf Foods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maple Leaf Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Maple Leaf Foods Competitors 487 2140 2603 45 2.42

Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus target price of $36.88, suggesting a potential upside of 103.39%. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Maple Leaf Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maple Leaf Foods is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maple Leaf Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maple Leaf Foods N/A N/A 2.06 Maple Leaf Foods Competitors $1.86 billion $55.75 million 288.98

Maple Leaf Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maple Leaf Foods. Maple Leaf Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maple Leaf Foods beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats. It offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Natural, Maple Leaf Natural Top, Maple Leaf Prime, Ready Crisp, Schneiders, Schneiders Blue Ribbon, Schneiders Country, Schneiders Deli Best, Big Stick!, Bittner's, Burns, Cappola, Chao Creamery, Deli Express, Fantino & Mondello, Field Roast¸ Grab N Snack, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Holiday, Hot Rod, Hygrade, Cappola, Chao Creamery, Juicy Jumbos, Kam, Klik, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Mère Michel, Mina, Mitchell's, Oh Naturel!, Oktoberfest, Olympic, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Pepperettes, Red Hots, Shopsy's, Sila, Sunrise, Swift Premium, and Viau. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

