Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 161.3% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

