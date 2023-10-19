Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 657 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 657 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.85.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $330.11 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

