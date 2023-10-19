Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after buying an additional 70,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.81 million, a PE ratio of -47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Stories

