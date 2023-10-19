Head to Head Comparison: Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) vs. Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP – Get Free Report) and Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champion Industries and Steelcase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Champion Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Steelcase $3.23 billion 0.39 $35.30 million $0.47 23.61

Steelcase has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Champion Industries has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steelcase has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Champion Industries and Steelcase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Industries N/A N/A N/A Steelcase 1.73% 11.32% 4.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Champion Industries and Steelcase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Steelcase 0 1 0 0 2.00

Steelcase has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Steelcase shares are held by institutional investors. 69.2% of Champion Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Steelcase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Steelcase beats Champion Industries on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion Industries

(Get Free Report)

Champion Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture. The company offers signage, banners, displays, window clings, wall coverings, and printing services. It also provides commercial interior design; and warehousing fulfillment of print and office supply goods. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc. provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative environments and casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, including education and healthcare. The company's interior architectural products comprise full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, and furniture and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, Designtex, and Viccarbe brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.