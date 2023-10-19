Head-To-Head Contrast: Daicel (DACHF) vs. Its Competitors

Daicel (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) is one of 124 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Daicel to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Daicel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daicel N/A N/A N/A Daicel Competitors -19.75% -35.65% -3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Daicel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daicel 0 0 0 0 N/A Daicel Competitors 809 2988 3802 13 2.40

Dividends

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 52.68%. Given Daicel’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daicel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Daicel pays an annual dividend of $13.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 158.9%. Daicel pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 95.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Daicel is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daicel and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Daicel N/A N/A 0.11 Daicel Competitors $3.23 billion $156.88 million -4.56

Daicel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Daicel. Daicel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Daicel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Daicel beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the materials, medical/healthcare, smart, safety, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers acetic acid, acetic acid derivative chemicals, acetate tow, acetic anhydride, thioglycolic acid, caprolactone derivatives, methyl 3-methoxyacrylate, cycloaliphatic epoxies, alkylamines comprising diethylhydroxyamine, and 1,3-butylene glycol, as well as cellulose acetate; and Actranza Lab, a drug delivery device. It also provides solutions for the electronics market, such as functional films and materials for use in smartphones, PCs, TVs, and in-vehicle displays; polymers and solvents for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process; optical lenses for use in VR, smartphones, and various sensors; printed electronic materials; and organic semiconductors. In addition, the company offers automobile airbags inflators comprising gas generation devices; pyro-fuses as safety systems for use in products, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and transmission systems and robots; and gas generators for seat belt pretensioners, as well as engineering plastics and plastic compound products, high performance polymer, functional sheets, formed trays, and packaging films. Further, it reuses water for medical care, drinking water, food, and wastewater fields; and provides chiral columns, chiral reagents, pharma excipients, bellocea S7, flavocell(S-equol), konjac ceramide, polyglycerols, urolithin A, and excipients for food, as well as analytical and separation services. The company's products are used in transportation, electronics, medical care, personal care, everyday life, and environment and energy applications. The company was formerly known as Daicel Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Daicel Corporation in October 2011. Daicel Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

