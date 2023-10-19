Head-To-Head Review: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 2.85% 16.69% 4.42% Stitch Fix -10.50% -50.24% -19.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $3.70 billion 0.86 $2.82 million $2.13 29.69 Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.24 -$171.97 million ($1.51) -2.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abercrombie & Fitch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 4 2 0 2.33 Stitch Fix 2 11 0 0 1.85

Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus target price of $49.14, indicating a potential downside of 22.29%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $3.86, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Risk and Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Stitch Fix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands. The company sells products through its stores; various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.