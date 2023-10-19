Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,545,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,411,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of HR opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -269.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

