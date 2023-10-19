HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 141.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

