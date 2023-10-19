Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 44.4% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hibbett by 158.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Hibbett by 24.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hibbett Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $604.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

