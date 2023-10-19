Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,447.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.