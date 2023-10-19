HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. UBS Group AG increased its position in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,158 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 235.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HUYA opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $738.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.78. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
