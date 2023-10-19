Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Inari Medical were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inari Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,102 shares of company stock worth $8,434,398. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NARI opened at $56.80 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $83.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -189.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

