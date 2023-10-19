Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Position Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Innoviva were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 275.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 970.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth $109,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $849.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 80.35%. The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVA. StockNews.com began coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

