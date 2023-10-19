Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 22,300 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after buying an additional 167,060 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

