Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 22,300 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after buying an additional 80,534 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after buying an additional 1,350,892 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after buying an additional 167,060 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,614,000 after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.