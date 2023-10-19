International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $330.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.57. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.85.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

