International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $130.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.20. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,825,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in International Business Machines by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

