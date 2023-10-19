Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
RYF stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $263.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
