Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Energizer (ENR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Energizer (NYSE: ENR) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2023 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2023 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Energizer had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Energizer is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2023 – Energizer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2023 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

8/25/2023 – Energizer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Energizer Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Get Energizer Holdings Inc alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Energizer by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 33,154 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Energizer by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.