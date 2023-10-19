JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

