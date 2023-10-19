John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -132.08%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

