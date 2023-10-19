Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.91.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $642.24 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $318.67 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.51. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $14,424,035,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

