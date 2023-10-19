Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 921,400 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International
In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 79.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on LII
Lennox International Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE LII opened at $361.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $211.76 and a 52-week high of $393.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lennox International Company Profile
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lennox International
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.