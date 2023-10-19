Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE LNC opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1,197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

