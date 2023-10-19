Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lindsay by 3,576.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 59.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $54,606.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $778,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $183.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

