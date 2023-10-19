Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.80.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,603,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $267.38 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day moving average of $272.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

