Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $160.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.98 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $213,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

