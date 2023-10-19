Marion Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.26.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

