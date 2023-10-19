McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Apple stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

