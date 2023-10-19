Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lowered by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,118 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 9.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 10,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $330.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.85.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

